Modon awards infra contracts for Riyadh City South Phases 2 & 5

Modon Properties (Modon), a development company mandated by the Abu Dhabi government to build sustainable communities and develop mixed-use projects in the UAE capital, has awarded infrastructure contracts worth $653.4m (AED2.4bn) for Phases 2 and 5 of Riyadh City South.

The three contract have been awarded to the National Projects and Construction, The Nael & Bin Harmal Hydroexport Establishment, and Saif Bin Darwish Company in partnership with Abu Dhabi Housing Authority (ADHA).

As part of the contract, the three contractors will be responsible for the construction of internal and external roads, lighting, potable water network, rainwater drainage systems, sewerage systems, fire-fighting systems, traffic control systems, irrigation networks, electricity grids, and public realm.

Modon aims to complete infrastructure works for Riyadh City South by the end of 2023. The project is located 30km from Abu Dhabi.

Upon completion, the infrastructure works will include more than 6,000 residential plots, a university, five schools, two nurseries, four health centres, in addition to 28 mosques, 61 commercial plots, three civil defence centres, five fuel stations, four government facilities plots, and three social services centres.

Speaking about the project, acting director general of the ADHA, HE Basheer Khalfan Al Mehairbi, said: “The development of Riyadh City is one of the most significant residential projects in Abu Dhabi today, helping to develop the Emirate’s housing sector to meet citizens’ current aspirations.

“Through selecting the services of Modon, the Abu Dhabi Government is working with international specialists in the housing sector, ensuring an excellent quality of public infrastructure and providing residents with sustainable housing, in line with the future vision of Abu Dhabi.”

Meanwhile, deputy CEO of Modon, Sulaiman Al Siksek, said: “This is the second round of infrastructure contracts to have been awarded by Modon, with the first phase of contracts awarded in September 2019."

Phases 2 and 5 cover 18km2 area, with Phase 2 spanning 8,889,723m2, whilst Phase 5 being 9,892,896m2.