Modon awards three major infrastructure contracts worth AED2.374bn for phases two and five of Riyadh City South

Modon Properties (Modon), a development company mandated by the Abu Dhabi government to build vibrant and sustainable communities and develop strategic mixed-use projects in Abu Dhabi, has awarded infrastructure contracts for phases two and five of Riyadh City South. Three contractors have been awarded at a cost of AED2.374bn, in partnership with the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority.

The Riyadh City project, which is being completed in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, aligns with the Abu Dhabi Government’s strategy of building integrated and sustainable residential communities, including neighbourhoods that are in line with the requirements of citizens and residents. In addition to residential facilities, the project will include community facilities such as parks, schools, stores, mosques, medical centres and community centres.

HE Basheer Khalfan Al Mehairbi, the Acting Director General of the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, praised the leadership of the Abu Dhabi Government, led by His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and following the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, in supporting the development of housing projects that promote integrated and sustainable residential communities. The goals of the plan are to provide high quality housing which guarantees an excellent standard of life for citizens and residents.

He elaborated: “These directives are aligned with the goals of Abu Dhabi Plan, which seeks to provide members of the community with housing that guarantees a high quality of life. The development of Riyadh City is one of the most significant residential projects in Abu Dhabi today, helping to develop the Emirate’s housing sector to meet citizens’ current aspirations. Through selecting the services of Modon, the Abu Dhabi Government is working with international specialists in the housing sector, ensuring an excellent quality of public infrastructure and providing residents with sustainable housing, in line with the future vision of Abu Dhabi.”

Sulaiman Al Siksek, deputy CEO of Modon, commented: “By implementing this project in Riyadh City South, Modon is enhancing its participation in the development of Abu Dhabi’s housing sector. It will provide integrated housing communities for our citizens, offering modernity, which confirms to global best practices. Through this, we are able to provide high quality and stable lives to those who chose to reside within our communities. Modon’s housing projects will transform the housing sector and ensure that it keeps pace with the future vision of Abu Dhabi.”

“The awarding of these contracts move us another step closer to the completion of Riyadh City South, and our vision of welcoming new home-owners into unique and vibrant communities. This is the second round of infrastructure contracts to have been awarded by Modon, with the first phase of contracts awarded in September 2019. These are in line with the Abu Dhabi Government’s plan to build integrated and sustainable residential communities,” added Al Siksek.

“The awarded contracts will cover infrastructure works in phase two and phase five of Riyadh City South, providing infrastructure works for over 6,000 plots that will cover 18 million square meters of land, with phase two being 8,889,723 m2 in size, and phase five being 9,892,896m2,” continued Al Siksek

“Based on our achievements last year, we are aiming to complete the infrastructure works for Riyadh City South by the end of 202. This is the result of our company’s success in beginning preliminary works in June 2019, awarding infrastructure works for the first stage in September for AED1.53bn and for the second and fifth stages at AED2.37bn, as well as the anticipated awarding of contracts for the third and fourth stage in the second half of this year,” concluded Al Siksek.

Upon completion, the infrastructure works will include more than 6,000 residential plots, a university, five schools, two nurseries, 4 health centres, 28 mosques, 61 commercial plots, three civil defence centres, five fuel stations, four government facilities plots and three social services centres.

As per the awarded contracts, the National Projects and Construction, The Nael & Bin Harmal Hydroexport Establishment and Saif Bin Darwish Company LLC will be responsible for the development of infrastructure works for the second and fifth phases of Riyadh City South. The works will include the construction of internal and external roads, lighting, potable water network, rainwater drainage systems, sewerage systems, fire-fighting systems, traffic control systems, irrigation networks, electricity grids and Pubic Realm.

Riyadh City, located 30 kilometres from the UAE capital, will have easy access to major urban and industrial venues across Abu Dhabi. The project is also close to a number of major landmarks and attractions in Abu Dhabi City.