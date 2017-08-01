Muriya begins work on 400-key hotel at Hawana Salalah in Dhofar

Upon completion, the project is expected to open in December 2020 and supports the developer’s strategy to push the Sultanate as a global tourist destination, the Oman News Agency, reported.

With the development of the hotel, the number of hospitality projects at the Hawana Salalah will total to four hotels and one lodge.

Speaking about the project, chairman of Muriya and ODH, Samih Sawiris said: “We closely and continuously collaborate with the Government of Oman and our partners at OMRAN to contribute to the long-term and sustainable 2040 vision of the Sultanate for the tourism sector, which will be a major contributor to economic diversification as well as direct and indirect job creation for Omanis.”

Sawiris said that Muriya’s investments have reached $750m (OMR288.4m) to date in Oman.

According to him, “once completed, the hotel complex will make Hawana Salalah the only destination in Oman that offers five very unique hotel/lodging propositions across 1,500 luxury rooms”.