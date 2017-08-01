Saudi Aramco to more than double projects managed by 2022

The world’s largest oil producer Saudi Aramco has revealed that it will more than double the amount of projects being managed by the firm from 200 to 418 by 2022.

Speaking at the Future Projects Forum (FPF), which is organised by the Saudi Contractors Authority (SCA), Saudi Aramco’s project engineer Eng Abdullah Al Seflan outlined the firm’s new pipeline of projects that it will be managing.

By 2021, in the gas processing facilities, the firm will upgrade its Berri gas plant sulfur recovery and install C3/C4 refrigeration units and storage tanks.

For its oil processing facilities, upgrades will be made for Yanbu refinery’s sulphur recovery units and its civil and infrastructure division will have upgrades to the security facilities at the East West Pipelines pump stations.

As part of its Jafurah Development Program, its Juaymah Terminal offshore facility will also be expanded by 2021.

In 2022, as part of its civil and infrastructure division, the Hawiyah gas plant will have its buildings upgraded for risk mitigation purposes and Phase 3 of its Master Gas System expansion will be implemented for its pipelines and distribution segment.

Al Seflan said that 23% of the project management expansion will lie its civil and infrastructure division.

“The vision is to be recognised as a pacesetter for the centre of excellence in project management,” said Al Seflan. “For cost effectiveness of projects, we have the best in class within the oil and gas sector.”