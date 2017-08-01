Smartworld, Manav join forces to provide smart electrical safety and reliability

Construction
News
Smartworld, Manav join forces to provide smart electrical safety and reliability
Published: 26 February 2020 - 8 a.m.
Smartworld and Manav Enterprise have formed a business consortium to provide smart electrical safety and reliability to government and private establishments in the UAE. Through this alliance, Smartworld will provide complete suite of Manav Energy solutions from survey, design, supply, installation, commissioning and products in the field of earthing & lightning protection system, which reduces electrical incidents to near zero.

The products and services of Manav Enterprise safeguards over 600 installations in the Middle East from fatality and asset loss from electrical incidents.

“Our subject matter experts in the field of electrical safety and reliability provides comprehensive analysis of power system, power quality, electromagnetics, lightning management and earthing management across different sectors such as refineries, rail, airports, telecom, defense, iconic buildings and mission critical establishments,” said Sonjib Banerjee, president, Manav Enterprise.

The IoT based products allows decision makers to predict and prevent electrical hazards, breakdown or failure. The system can be linked to independent disaster management cells that can further review hazardous installation based on online data. Electrical safety parameters of establishments can be monitored and certified accordingly based on reputed standards.

“This consortium will develop long term client alliance for validation, advise and certification as per UAE safety norms. This effort will be instrumental for local and national skills development. It will endeavor to make the UAE one of the most electrically safe places in the world,” said Abdulqader Ali, CEO of Smartworld.
X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Construction News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Photos: First look at ME Dubai
    Etisalat acquires cybersecurity specialist firm Help AG
      Verizon hits 4.2Gbps on its Texan 5G network
        Volvo Penta expands genset range with D8 Stage II and Stage IIIA/Tier 3 engine
          Suppliers You Should Know: Sun&Safe

            More related galleries

            Photos: The Saudi Arabia Hospitality Investment Conference 2020
              Photos: Luxurious Langham suites around the world
                Pictures: The Goldhofer Stepstar semi lowloader
                  Photos: Paros rooftop bar opens in Taj JLT
                    Photos: Queens Grill relaunches at Queen Elizabeth 2