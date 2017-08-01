Snorkel will launch the world’s largest self-propelled boom lift at CONEXPO/CON-AGG 2020

Dubbed a ‘Mega Boom’, the new Snorkel 2100SJ telescopic boom lift reaches a maximum platform height of 210 ft. (64.0m), provides an industry-leading horizontal outreach up to 100 ft. (30.4m), and an unrestricted platform capacity of 660 lbs. (300kg). For enhanced access and flexibility at height, a 30 ft. (9.1m) jib boom, with a working arc of -55° to +73°, combines with 150° rotation of the 8 ft. by 3 ft. (2.4m x 0.9m) tri-entry platform.

Designed in-house by Snorkel’s engineering team, the 2100SJ features a number of patent pending innovations, and a significantly increased working envelope over the current industry standard. Equipped with five steering modes, and with a stowed transport width of just 8 ft. 2 in. (2.5m), the Snorkel 2100SJ has been designed for ease of transportation and maneuverability on the jobsite.

Shown as a preview, Snorkel will be accepting pre-orders for the 2100SJ at the show, with first deliveries scheduled for early 2021.

Other Snorkel product launches will include two new large deck construction scissor lift families, including a range of four ultra-high capacity models, reaching up to 70 ft. (21.3m) working height.