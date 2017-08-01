VIDEO: Park for people of determination opens in Khalifa City

Chairman of the board of directors of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination, HH Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan has opened the first park for people of determination in Abu Dhabi's Khalifa City.

The park is part of a series of initiatives by Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination to 'support and prioritise them by providing urban facilities and services,' Abu Dhabi Media Office confirmed in a tweet. The park features a variety of recreational facilities suited to people of determination of different sectors.

Khalid bin Zayed inaugurates the 1st park equipped for people of determination in Khalifa City, #AbuDhabi. The park is one of a series of strategic initiatives by @zhoCare for people of determination to support & prioritise them by providing advanced urban facilities and services pic.twitter.com/XXnRooF0ji — Abu Dhabi Government Media Office (@admediaoffice) February 25, 2020

The park has been launched in cooperation with Abu Dhabi Municipality, Department of Municipalities and Transport, Municipal Presence Center in Khalifa City, Abu Dhabi General Services Company (Musanada), and the private sector.

According to HH Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed, the park aims to make Abu Dhabi an 'equipped city of friendship for people of determination'.

Earlier this year, Abu Dhabi’s Department of Community Development (DCD) signed the Global Compact on Inclusive & Accessible Cities "Cities4All (C4All)" agreement at the World Urban Forum Stakeholders Roundtable on Persons with Disabilities. The agreement