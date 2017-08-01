VIDEO: Park for people of determination opens in Khalifa City

Published: 26 February 2020 - 11:15 a.m.

Chairman of the board of directors of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination, HH Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan has opened the first park for people of determination in Abu Dhabi's Khalifa City.

The park is part of a series of initiatives by Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination to 'support and prioritise them by providing urban facilities and services,' Abu Dhabi Media Office confirmed in a tweet. The park features a variety of recreational facilities suited to people of determination of different sectors.

The park has been launched in cooperation with Abu Dhabi Municipality, Department of Municipalities and Transport, Municipal Presence Center in Khalifa City, Abu Dhabi General Services Company (Musanada), and the private sector.

According to HH Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed, the park aims to make Abu Dhabi an 'equipped city of friendship for people of determination'.

Earlier this year, Abu Dhabi’s Department of Community Development (DCD) signed the Global Compact on Inclusive & Accessible Cities "Cities4All (C4All)" agreement at the World Urban Forum Stakeholders Roundtable on Persons with Disabilities. The agreement

