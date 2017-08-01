Volvo Penta expands genset range with D8 Stage II and Stage IIIA/Tier 3 engine

Volvo Penta is launching a new addition to its genset product portfolio, the D8 Stage II and Stage IIIA/Tier 3 engine. The 8-litre power generation engine offers high power density in a compact size, combined with low fuel consumption and noise levels.



The Stage II compliant D8 engine (TAD841-843GE) is a dual speed premium diesel engine. Switchable between 1,500 rpm (50 Hz) and 1,800 rpm (60 Hz), it delivers up to 274 kWm at prime power and is also available in three power nodes: 253, 303 and 326 kVA at 1,500 rpm (50 Hz) at prime power.

Similarly, the EU Stage IIIA/Tier 3 certificate compliant D8 (TAD851-853GE) generator set engine is also a premium dual speed engine, switchable between 1,500 rpm (50 Hz) and 1,800 rpm (60 Hz), and delivers up to 258 kWm at prime power.

The D8 base engine has been used globally for a wide variety of applications across the Volvo Group Now, Volvo Penta engineers have optimized the D8 for the power generation segment.

“The proven D8 design is based on mature technology concepts that have undergone hundreds of thousands of testing hours and real-world use,” said Kristian Vekas, product manager for generator engines at Volvo Penta. “With the D8, our customers will benefit from 100% proven, reliable components. We have ensured our solution will function with the required performance and reliability levels in all the applications, climates and environments our customers operate in.”

Both the D8 Stage II and IIIA/Tier 3 engines feature high-tech diesel fuel injection and charging systems with low internal losses, contributing to high combustion and low fuel consumption. They have been built on the in-line six cylinder design, and have been developed to produce smooth and vibration-free operation with low noise levels.

“The new D8 engine has been built with a high power to weight ratio, giving it industry-leading power density and an extremely compact design for its power class,” said Kristian. “It has been designed for quick, easy and economical installation as well as ease of operation and maintenance.”

The D8 industrial genset engine will mainly be used as a reliable source of back-up power, as well as cost-effective primary power generation in areas where energy is scarce. It can be used for both mobile and stationary power generation applications, depending on local emission regulations.

Volvo Penta, along with Al Masaood Power Division will showcase the new D8 Stage II and IIIA/Tier 3 engine at the Middle East Energy expo in Dubai on 3–5 March 2020.