Arabian Pipes Co wins $42.6m supply contract from Saudi Aramco

Construction
News
Published: 3 February 2020 - 10 a.m.

Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange-listed (Tadawul) Arabian Pipes Company (APC) has been awarded a contract by the world’s largest oil producer, Saudi Aramco, to supply LSAW pipes, at a total value of $42.6m (SAR160m).

In a stock market filing, the company said that it will supply the pipes from its factory in Jubail Industrial City. The financial impact of the contract will reflect in Q3 and Q4 2020 results, the statement added.

Earlier in December 2019, Aramco had awarded APC a $46.4m (SAR174m) contract to supply steel pipes.

The company had said at that time, it will supply OCTG steel pipes from its Riyadh factory under the contract, which was signed for a period of 18 months.

The news comes just months after APC had won a similar steel pipes supply contract from Saudi Aramco valued at $11.5m (SAR43m), with the contract being signed for a 10-month period.


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Construction News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Nextologies Limited hires Steve Cadden as SVP sales
    ADNOC signs agreement with JCCP to enahnce oil spill capabilitie
      Carlton Hotels & Suites reflags Ramada Chelsea hotel
        Al Bustan Centre & Residence sets up medical camp for staff
          Abu Dhabi partners with Sojern to boost tourism

            More related galleries

            Photos: EKHO Surf Hotel, Bentota
              Photos: Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach unveils 11 renovated imperial suites
                Photos: Top Family destinations from Rehlaty
                  Photos: Refined Asian cuisine at Shanghai Me
                    Photos: Royal Tulip Muscat in Oman