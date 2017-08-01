Daimler Buses sells 500 city buses to Morocco

In January, Daimler Buses signed a large order for 500 city buses for Morocco. The customer is the Spanish bus company ALSA which is part of the British National Express Group and has been operating bus routes in Morocco since 1999. This major order comprises 420 Mercedes-Benz Conecto solo buses and 80 articulated Mercedes-Benz Conecto G buses (150 buses are purchased on behalf of the Authority “L’ECI Al Baida” of Casablanca).

The vehicles will be equipped in accordance with the Euro VI emissions norm and will be used in the city traffic of Casablanca where they will serve to renew the present fleet there. The city buses will be produced in the Daimler Buses Turkish plant and will be delivered successively until the end of 2020.

After making its Moroccan market debut in 2019 with more than 100 Mercedes-Benz Conecto buses for the country's capital Rabat, this is now the second major order. The deliveries underline the strategic growth aims of Daimler Buses and the desire to conquer new markets and thus further strengthen its global market presence. In line with this, Daimler's bus division benefits from its regional centers established in 2015 – such as the regional center for North Africa, which enables close customer proximity in sales and service.