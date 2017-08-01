Ellington Properties project 'reminiscent' of Silk Road connect

Dubai property developer, Ellington Properties marked the sell-out success of its recently-launched Wilton Terraces I and II developments, set along the Dubai Water Canal, in Mohammed Bin Rashid (MBR) City.

The 283-residences property is surrounded by 2.4 million sq ft of green landscape with the homes set in two 12-storey towers, both interconnected by a single podium.

Wilton Terraces I and II offer views of the city’s skyline as well as the Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary. The property aims to focus on promoting community living, which is reflected in its layout interspersed with public squares and water bodies.

The Wilton Terraces property is centrally and convenient located, and facilitates easy connectivity to Downtown Dubai.

Among the key features of the project is its design philosophy with creative artworks in public areas that are expected to be reminiscent of the region’s ancient connection with the Silk Road.

In addition, Ellington Properties aims at developing healthier communities and bringing the latest technologies and trends to the market, underlining its commitment to help create sustainable economic growth for the future through innovative design, with a vision aligned with the UAE’s national strategy ‘2020: Towards the next 50’.

Commenting on the international investors’ confidence the recent project has attracted, head of business strategy at Ellington Properties, Paula Wehbeh, said: “The sell-out success of Wilton Terraces I and II in a relatively short space of time, indicates not only the buoyancy of the market but also the continued demand for Ellington homes in Dubai.

She added: "It reflects the trust of investors in the quality of our developments, with strong demand especially from international investors from markets such as Saudi Arabia, China and Russia.”

Following the success of Wilton Terraces, Ellington Properties launched a further development in MBR City, Wilton Park Residences.

Wilton Park Residences boasts a modern London architecture and includes a ground level lobby, 320 apartments, two parking levels and 12 residential floors, and features high-quality amenities.