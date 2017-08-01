Emrill breaks its own new year clean-up record

In the early hours of 1 January 2020, Emrill broke its previous record for cleaning up after the New Year’s Eve festivities in Downtown Dubai, Emaar’s flagship master community by 90 minutes, completing the operation by 2.30am and removing over 550kg of recyclable waste.



A team of 195 staff were deployed to the site, arriving in the afternoon ahead of the celebrations. In addition to deploying manpower, Emrill allocated dedicated equipment to the operation, including road sweeper vehicles, such as the UAE’s first CMAR road cleaner, mobile high-pressure washers and coconut brooms, which reduced sweeping time.



Gopalakrishnan, Emrill’s operations director, said: “We prepared an extensive integrated plan for this operation in October 2019. Emaar’s Burj Khalifa fireworks display and Downtown Dubai’s celebrations are known around the globe, and it was critical we were ready to mobilise and start the clean-up operation during the event, intensifying our efforts as soon as party-goers headed home.



“It is a credit to the Emrill team that cleaning operations were completed in record time, finishing at 2.30am. Burj Khalifa and the surrounding areas of Downtown Dubai, including Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashed Boulevard and Burj Park, are such popular destinations for tourists and residents alike, so we executed our plan to ensure the community was restored to its original state in under three hours.”



Emaar’s Downtown Dubai record-breaking New Year’s Eve show and celebrations attracted crowds of over a million onlookers to the destination.