FTA: Online platform for VAT refund on homes constructed by Emiratis

The UAE’s Federal Tax Authority (FTA) has opened its e-services platform for UAE nationals to recover the value added tax (VAT) incurred on the construction of their new homes.

According to the UAE’s state-held news agency, Wam, the platform was rolled out in January 2020, with 2 February being the starting date to file the VAT refund.

FTA launched the platform following a series of tests that were conducted to ensure that the system was fully functional, accurate, and efficient to offer the best and easiest way for UAE nationals to recover the VAT on the construction of theirs homes.

The authority said that the new platform was available on the FTA website. UAE nationals using the platform would receive an email with the list of documents that is required to be attached with the VAT refund application. Following verification the applicants are notified, with FTA confirming the amount to be refunded matches with the ones filled in tax invoices, thereafter. After final approval the refund amount is transferred to the applicant’s bank account.

According to FTA the documents required to file for the VAT refund include, a copy of the applicant’s family book, a building permit included in the certificate of completion issued by the municipality, a copy of the Emirates ID of the applicant, and a document indicating the date from which the building has been occupied such as the invoice for the water and electricity bill.

The news comes months after FTA's board of directors led by Chairman HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and UAE Minister of Finance approved VAT refund on construction of UAE nationals’ homes during its 10th meeting in November 2019.