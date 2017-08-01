Grundfos opens digital-first showroom and regional hub for state-of-the-art cloud enabled water solutions

Leveraging digitalisation and innovation, iFoss Lab showcases live demonstrations of the energy-efficient, cloud-connected water solutions that can be monitored, controlled and optimised remotely, empowering users to run their systems sustainably from anywhere in the world.

Incorporating learning in virtual reality, the lab also offers unique immersive technologies including ‘lift and learn’, a hands-on interactive educational tool making it easy for users to understand, compare and choose the energy-efficient solution for their need.

The lab was inaugurated by Grundfos Group president and CEO Mads Nipper, who is a member of the UN Business and Sustainable Development Commission and chairman of the Danish government’s climate partnership for production companies.

He said: “Water has been our business and our passion for more than 70 years. The UN SDG 6 - clean water and sanitation for all by 2030 - is at the heart of what we do, both as a business and a corporate citizen. As much as we believe in contributing our knowledge, we also believe in partnerships and co-operation. Together we can accomplish so much more.”

Grundfos is committed to becoming climate positive in 2030, and providing safely managed drinking water for 300 million people towards 2030, and is also seeking to help suppliers reduce their own carbon footprints.

The iFoss Lab is a step in the right direction for the region as it enables government bodies, commercial businesses and individuals to adopt pioneering solutions that combat the world’s most pressing water and climate problems.

Nipper said: “Our knowledge and water technology can move the world in a positive direction. By purifying water for drinking, making water available in communities, and moving water energy efficiently, we take care of the globe while doing so. Thus, it is our duty to make a difference.

“The Middle East is home to six per cent of the world's population as well as the majority of the most water-stressed countries. Producing water here, which has continuously growing demands in this region, requires a high level of energy and puts high stress on the scarce water resource.

“Over the past 30 years, Grundfos has been serving the market with its sustainable water solutions and is proud to be contributing to the UAE’s 2030 sustainability goals of reducing water and energy consumption by 30%.

“The iFoss Lab represents how at Grundfos we are leveraging the power of digital technology to achieve our ambitions towards SDG6 as well as SDG13 – to take urgent action to combat climate change and its impacts.”

