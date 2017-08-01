Johnson Controls affirms long-term commitment towards transition to a green economy

Johnson Controls International has joined the World Green Economy Organization (WGEO) as one of its latest affiliate members under the Private Sector Platform. The company’s commitment to sustainability dates to its inception in 1885, underscored the importance of private sector investments to advance the green economy through research and development, as well as collaboration with governments.Johnson Controls, which operates in 150 countries, sees its role within the WGEO as a leading strategic partner that will have a positive impact in enhancing the partnership and mutual cooperation between private and public sectors through initiatives that promote innovative solutions involving clean and sustainable energy.HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, chairman of WGEO, said: “The WGEO has always maintained its keenness towards enhancing the private sector’s involvement in finding sustainable solutions that contribute in supporting the global goals of the ‘Green Economy Agenda.’ WGEO welcomes Johnson Controls’ strong commitment and participation to this global goal, while continuously leading many organizations in their quest to energy efficiency through its works. It sets a fine example to the world’s businesses that one can be driving growth while ensuring environmental sustainability through technology and innovation.”

HE Al Tayer added: “The WGEO has a pivotal role in promoting the widespread acceptance of the green economy, and its growing importance across all levels. We believe in the power of change inherent in joint action, especially when all stakeholders have an opportunity to contribute to the efforts and plans for the transition to a global green economy.”

Tomas Brannemo, VP & President, Building Solutions, EMEALA, Johnson Controls, said: “Leading bold change and collaborating on breakthrough projects and technologies is only possible when there is a platform for collaboration, and WGEO provides this platform as an international organization dedicated to facilitating partnerships. Johnson Controls shares these common values with WGEO. We have a strong commitment to promoting sustainable economic growth, social development, and environmental sustainability. It is clear to us that business plays a crucial role in the transition to a green economy by providing environmental benefits in conjunction with economic opportunities.”

Johnson Controls is a company formed by Warren Johnson long before carbon footprint and climate change have become headlines of the day. It was launched to explore new ways to harness and conserve energy resources, and as a result of today, it has developed a culture of customer-focused innovation. The company has implemented over 3,000 energy-saving projects around the world, contributing to billions of dollars of energy savings as well as a reduction of more than 26 million metric tons of carbon emissions from its clients’ facilities.



Claude Allain, vice president & general manager Middle East & Africa, Johnson Controls, said: “The opportunities of the green economy are so widespread across the globe they can be compared to the industrial revolution. However, investments to advance the green economy are required to scale it and Johnson Controls as a company plays an active role by investing in R&D, partnering with universities, and collaborating with local governments to ensure we have the talent and right regulatory framework for the green economy to thrive.”



The company finds it imperative to work on solutions that will enable smart cities and healthy communities to thrive, considering the world’s growing population predicted to live in cities by year the 2050 and thereby integrating sustainability in companies’ operations has increasingly become a priority.

Since inception in 2016, spearheaded by the UAE in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme, the WGEO has been working with businesses and other private organisations to catalyze key areas that would drive activities for the green economy such as unlocking green capital, harnessing frontier technologies, facilitating public-private partnerships, and promoting international cooperation and knowledge sharing of innovative and scalable projects.