Leminar Air Conditioning Company seals exclusive distribution deal with Zurn

Speaking about the signing of the agreement, Pramodh Idicheria, COO for Leminar Global, said: “Sustainable water management requires a multidisciplinary and holistic approach. Zurn emphasises water conservation to take the edge off the global strain, ease utility costs and expedite regulation compliance.

“By joining hands with Zurn, we look forward to offering innovative water solutions across the country and help build a sustainable future.”

Zurn offers a wide range of engineered water solutions, including a broad spectrum of sustainable plumbing products that ensure significant, quantifiable savings.

It also delivers total building solutions for new construction and retrofit applications to enhance the environment.

Sven Erlandsen, Zurn Industries GM, said: “With a continued commitment towards providing best-in-class customer service across the world, expanding our horizon in the UAE was one of our long-term aspirations.

“Leminar’s strong network within the region will help us realise our vision of providing smart water building solutions while creating innovative products for the future that delivers superior value.”

