Leminar Air Conditioning Company seals exclusive distribution deal with Zurn

Construction
News
Leminar Air Conditioning Company seals exclusive distribution deal with Zurn
Published: 3 February 2020 - 4:30 a.m.
Leminar Air Conditioning has entered into an agreement with commercial plumbing products firm Zurn Industries (USA) to be the UAE distributor for its complete range of plumbing speciality valves.

Speaking about the signing of the agreement, Pramodh Idicheria, COO for Leminar Global, said: “Sustainable water management requires a multidisciplinary and holistic approach. Zurn emphasises water conservation to take the edge off the global strain, ease utility costs and expedite regulation compliance.

“By joining hands with Zurn, we look forward to offering innovative water solutions across the country and help build a sustainable future.”

Zurn offers a wide range of engineered water solutions, including a broad spectrum of sustainable plumbing products that ensure significant, quantifiable savings.

READ: MEP Middle East's HVAC Power 25 unveiled

It also delivers total building solutions for new construction and retrofit applications to enhance the environment.

Sven Erlandsen, Zurn Industries GM, said: “With a continued commitment towards providing best-in-class customer service across the world, expanding our horizon in the UAE was one of our long-term aspirations.

“Leminar’s strong network within the region will help us realise our vision of providing smart water building solutions while creating innovative products for the future that delivers superior value.”

For the latest MEP news from the UAE, Gulf, and around the world, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Construction News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Indian govt confirms that BSNL and MTNL will not close
    Meet the judges: DS Awards 2020
      Nextologies Limited hires Steve Cadden as SVP sales
        ADNOC signs agreement with JCCP to enahnce oil spill capabilitie
          Carlton Hotels & Suites reflags Ramada Chelsea hotel

            More related galleries

            Photos: EKHO Surf Hotel, Bentota
              Photos: Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach unveils 11 renovated imperial suites
                Photos: Top Family destinations from Rehlaty
                  Photos: Refined Asian cuisine at Shanghai Me
                    Photos: Royal Tulip Muscat in Oman