Oman Design & Build Week expands its building, technology and automation segment

Oman Design & Build Week (formerly The BIG Show Oman) will return from 30 March 30 until 1 April at Oman Convention & Exhibition Centre.

This year, in this landmark show’s 17th edition, organiser Omanexpo has introduced a dedicated zone for local and international companies to showcase safety and security products and systems, home automation systems, software and project management systems, smart building systems, building technology and equipment, fire protection systems and other innovative and modern technologies in construction that very well represent the digital and technology transformation direction that Oman is taking.

In line with Vision 2040, where Oman aims to “achieve a digital transformation by deploying Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and other enablers of technological progress,” the government has launched smart city initiatives alongside its e-government initiatives.

Underlining efforts to move towards implementing smart solutions and developing smart city projects are the ongoing key constructions such as the Duqm Smart City ($40billion), Madinat Al Irfan (also known as the City of the Future, estimated at $5bn), and the Oman-China Industrial City ($10.7bn).

Tarek Ali, senior event director at Oman Design & Build Week, said: “More and more companies are catching up with the construction tech space and moving away from traditional building methods and materials with the aim to improve efficiency and productivity, reduce cost, speed up the building process, and in the long run, increase profitability.

“We are glad to provide a platform for these companies who could benefit much from the evolving needs of the industry.”

