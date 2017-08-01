Oman LNG hits safety milestone with 35 million LTI-free man-hours

Oman Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) has hit a safety milestone in 2019 by recording 35 million Lost Time Injury-free (LTI) man-hours by December 31st 2019.

The company said that the new record was equivalent to 3,492 days or nine years and six months and twenty-two days. It added that the safety milestone reflected the company’s continuous attention to the health and safety of its employees and contractors.

The higher risk nature of Oman LNG’s liquefied natural gas production and export business requires great emphasis on the need for safety and due care in the workplace to safeguard staff and contractors, according to the Oman News Agency.

Oman LNG has been building a culture of safety that is followed by its people in order to manage operations of its liquefied natural gas production and export business efficiently.

In May 2019, New York Stock Exchange-listed engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) firm KBR had won a front end engineering design (Feed) contract from Oman LNG for debottlenecking work at its facility in Sur. Oman LNG has been operating three liquefaction trains at its site in Qalhat, located near Sur in Oman with a capacity of 10.4 million tonnes per annum.