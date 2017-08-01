Peugeot commercial vehicles recorded 84% year-on-year sales increase in the GCC in 2019

Peugeot concluded 2019 with a 72% increase in overall sales in the GCC, marking a record year for the French manufacturer in the region.

Peugeot commercial vehicles achieved notable success with an 84% year-on-year sales increase, with Peugeot Expert and Traveller both more than doubling their sales numbers. Additionally, last year witnessed the launch of the all-new Peugeot Partner 2020, which is the first in its segment to incorporate the brand’s i-Cockpit technology fitted as standard.

Fleet deals played a key role in Peugeot commercial vehicles’ growth results, including the Expert DXB Government deal, bespoke Traveller for people of determination developed for Manafeth Medical Equipment, and Partner, Expert and Boxer LCV models sold to Federal Trading, a part of Alshaya Group.

Passenger vehicles enjoyed an unprecedented 62% increase in sales with the 301 and 508 sedan models taking the lead in realising these outstanding results. The Peugeot 508 fastback was launched regionally in April 2019, and has been completely re-imagined to offer drivers a sporty exterior incorporating coupe-design aerodynamics, an array of cutting-edge technologies and premium interiors. The 3008 flagship SUV, previously ‘Public Car of The Year, maintained its popularity in 2019 as the most sold model for the second consecutive year and generated around half of the annual sales for the French manufacturer. Offering great fuel economy, superior technology in entry models and alluring designs, Peugeot passenger vehicles attracted multiple fleet deals, including Peugeot 208 hatchbacks and Peugeot 3008 SUVs delivered to Al Emad Rent A Car in the UAE.

Rakesh Nair, managing director at Groupe PSA in the GCC, commented: “Although last year was tough for automotive manufacturers, we achieved a record year for Peugeot in the region. Whether attributing this to our product offensive and launch of remarkable new models or the strength of our dealership network, Peugeot now has a stronger position in local market than ever.”