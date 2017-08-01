Renault appoints Luca de Meo as CEO, effective July 1, 2020.

Renault's board of directors has appointed Luca de Meo as chief executive officer of Renault S.A., and chairman of Renault s.a.s., effective July 1, 2020.

Mrs. Clotilde Delbos, interim CEO of Renault S.A. will continue to assume her functions until Luca de Meo takes office. In addition, the board of directors gave a favorable opinion on her appointment to the position of deputy CEO of Renault S.A., effective July 1, 2020.

Luca de Meo began his career at Renault before joining Toyota Europe, then the Fiat Group where he managed the Lancia, Fiat and Alfa Romeo brands. He has more than 20 years of experience in the automotive sector. Luca joined the Volkswagen Group in 2009 as marketing director, both for passenger cars of the Volkswagen brand and for the Volkswagen Group. He then held the position of member of the board of directors in charge of sales and marketing at Audi AG in 2012. He was chairman of the executive committee of SEAT from November 1, 2015 until January 2020 and member of the supervisory boards of Ducati and Lamborghini, and chairman of the board of directors of the Volkswagen Group in Italy.

Clotilde Delbos.

Clotilde Delbos joined Groupe Renault in 2012 as group controller. On May 1, 2014, she was appointed Alliance global director, control. On April 25, 2016, she was appointed executive vice president, chief financial officer of Groupe Renault. She also became chairman of the board of directors of RCI Banque and is a member of the Groupe Renault executive committee. On October 11, 2019, she was appointed CEO of Renault for an interim period and remains CFO of Groupe Renault and chairman of the board of directors of RCI Banque.