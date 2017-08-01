Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi rejigs alliance strategy ahead of industry shifts

Construction
News
Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi rejigs alliance strategy ahead of industry shifts
Alliance Operating Board le 30 Janvier 2020
Published: 3 February 2020 - 9 p.m.
By: PMV Staff

Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi has outlined a new framework to reinforce its business model and strengthen its management structure.

All three companies said the alliance is “essential" for the strategic growth of each company.

The new framework, ratified at a meeting of the Alliance Operating Board (AOB) in Yokohama, Japan, will enhance the ability of the alliance member companies to capitalise on the individual company’s strengths and complement their strategies.

The AOB also reaffirmed key programmes outlined at the previous board meeting in November to support initiatives that will enable each member company to increase competitiveness and profitability amid the industry shift to new mobility services.

New framework to leverage member-company strengths

The AOB has decided that each of the three companies will be the reference company for a dedicated region: Nissan for China, Renault for Europe, Mitsubishi for South East Asia.

Engineering within the AOB model will work on a leader/follower model, expanding this scheme to platforms, powertrains and key technologies. Each company will take the lead in the alliance for the development of each key technology, which will then be spread among three partners.

The AOB also decided to pool the three companies CAFE credit in Europe as early as 2020.

The strategic mid-term plans of the three companies will be disclosed simultaneously around May 2020, integrating the major consequences of the AOB decisions.

This new scheme will enhance the effectiveness and efficiency of alliance projects, to further strengthen use of resources and investments within the three companies, the AOB said in a statement.

The AOB, which consists one chairperson and the chairperson or CEO of each member company, also agreed to engage actively with the respective board of directors of Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors to strengthen its governance to operate effectively for the benefit of each member company.

Such initiatives will maximise the collaboration within the alliance, while preserving the identity and autonomy of each member company, the AOB said.

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Construction News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Indian govt confirms that BSNL and MTNL will not close
    Meet the judges: DS Awards 2020
      Nextologies Limited hires Steve Cadden as SVP sales
        ADNOC signs agreement with JCCP to enahnce oil spill capabilitie
          Carlton Hotels & Suites reflags Ramada Chelsea hotel

            More related galleries

            Photos: EKHO Surf Hotel, Bentota
              Photos: Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach unveils 11 renovated imperial suites
                Photos: Top Family destinations from Rehlaty
                  Photos: Refined Asian cuisine at Shanghai Me
                    Photos: Royal Tulip Muscat in Oman