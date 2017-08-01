Swiss-Belhotel International to open four hotels in H1 2020

Hong Kong-headquartered hotel management group Swiss-Belhotel International is expected to open four hotels in the GCC during H1 2020.

The properties are located in Kuwait, Oman and Bahrain. The first of these – Swiss-Belboutique Bneid Al Gar Kuwait – recently opened its doors to visitors, marking the group’s debut in the country.

The four-star lifestyle property overlooks the Kuwait Bay and is located on Kuwait City’s beachfront promenade, 18km from the Kuwait International Airport. The hotel hosts seven different types of guestrooms, an open-air swimming pool, fitness centre and business centre, among other amenities.

Swiss-Belboutique Bneid Al Gar Kuwait

Swiss-Belinn Muscat, Oman is expected to open by the end of February and will be located ten minutes from Muscat International Airport. The three-star hotel is expected to feature 128 rooms and will offer guests dining, meeting, and co-working spaces.

Swiss-Belhotel International will see two hotel openings in Bahrain; Grand Swiss-Belresort Seef Bahrain and Swiss-Belsuites Admiral, both are scheduled to open in Q2 2020. Grand Swiss-Belresort Seef Bahrain is expected to host 193 rooms and suites.

Commenting on the hotel group’s expansion plans, the chairman and president of Swiss-Belhotel International, Gavin M Faull, said: “We are delivering on our commitments to owners and guests and are thrilled to enter new destinations in the GCC at this time when the region is set to witness some of the biggest events in history.”

Speaking about the move, senior vice president, operations and development for the Middle East, Africa and India, Laurent A. Voivenel said: “Responding to the evolving preferences and lifestyle of travellers, our new hotels have been designed to offer unique and memorable experiences. We are confident our distinct hospitality, powerful global network and efficient management of resources will drive outstanding value for our owners and guests.”