UAE provides $2bn for investment, development projects in Mauritania

Construction
News
Published: 3 February 2020 - 2:30 a.m.

The UAE has allocated $2bn (AED7.3bn) to fund investment and development projects in Mauritania, in addition to a soft loan, with the financial support being announced on the sidelines of Mauritanian President, Mohamed Ould Ghazouani’s visit to the UAE.

The funding has been provided in line with the directives of President HH Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

As part of its efforts to support water-related projects across various countries under the Well of Hope Competition, in May 2019, Dubai Municipality had announced that it would support the project involving digging six wells in seven countries, including Bangladesh, Benin, Brazil, Mali, Mauritania, Niger and Tajikistan that would help fulfil the water needs of 34,300 people.

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) also announced its supported towards the initiative by digging 20 wells in drought-affected areas in seven countries, including Bangladesh, Benin, Brazil, Mali, Mauritania, Niger, and Tajikistan.


