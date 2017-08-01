VIDEO: HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan visits Al Faziya

Published: 3 February 2020 - 8:30 a.m.

The Ruler's Representative in the Al Dhafra region of Abu Dhabi, HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, inspected the Al Faziya Reserve near Al Sila'a.

The 45km-long Al Faziya Reserve, which is part of the Al Yasat Reserve, is home to diverse species of native and migratory birds and marine life. It also touts 30 species of trees and seaweed.

HH Sheikh Hamdan highlighted the importance of environment protection and wildlife conservation during his visit, according to state news agency, Wam.

He also stressed on the need to use natural resources responsibly in order to ensure sustainable development.

In addition, HH Sheikh Hamdan pointed out that reserves such as these are important as they provide sensitive habitats for coral reefs, while beaches such as Al-Ramliyya also have historical and cultural significance.

