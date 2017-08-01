Azizi Developments' Shaista in Al Furjan marks 75% completion

Construction of Azizi Developments’ Shaista project - residential development in the heart of Dubai’s Al Furjan – has edged past the 75% milestone.

Shaista’s structure is nearly 100% complete, blockwork is at 96%, and the internal plaster at 94%. 78% of the façade and 74% of MEP works are now complete, while tiling and HVAC both stand at 68%.

Progress on the external works is on schedule as well - currently at 21%, with the swimming pool being more than 17% complete. Overall finishing works have also reached 53%.

Mohamed Ragheb, executive director engineering division at Azizi Developments, said: “Al Furjan is rapidly developing into a strategic, vibrant and family-friendly community with excellent infrastructure.

“With a significant number of our delivered projects being situated in this area – the latest being Samia, which we’ve just completed last month, we are proud to contribute to its development and are delighted to see the remarkably swift progress.

“Shaista nearing completion underlines our commitment to timely delivery, all while adhering to our very rigorous quality control and assurance practices.

“Shaista’s premium units cater to both end-users who wish to move from renting their home to a more lucrative, elevated owned-home lifestyle, as well as to investors who appreciate Al Furjan’s rental yields.”

Spread across 12 residential floors, Shaista is home to 284 units comprising 137 studios, 124 one- and 15 two-bedroom apartments, eight penthouses, and 7,100 sq ft of retail space.

