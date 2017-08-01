‘Direct solar desalination devices’ project launched in Abu Dhabi

The Khalifa University of Science and Technology and Sandooq Al Watan – a private sector initiative to boost the UAE’s social development – have inked a sponsored research agreement to collaborate on developing direct solar desalination devices.

The project aims achieve reliable solar-powered desalination technology that offers high efficiency, large scalable capacity, and low energy consumption.

The research project is in line with global interest in the integration of solar energy harvesting devices with desalination.

The desalination market, valued at $16.4bn in 2017, is estimated to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 9.5% during the 2018-2026 period, according to market intelligence firm Research and Markets.

The project will be led by principal investigators, including the assistant professor of chemical engineering at the Khalifa University’s Centre for Membranes and Advanced Water Technology, Dr Faisal Abdulla AlMarzooqi; and the associate professor of Mechanical and Materials Engineering, Dr Tiejun Zhang.

The agreement was inked by the director-general of Sandooq Al Watan, Mohamed Al Qadi; and the executive vice-president of the Khalifa University of Science and Technology, Dr Arif Sultan Al Hammadi, according to the state news agency, Wam.

Commenting on the announcement, Dr Al Hammadi said: “The research collaboration with Sandooq Al Watan validates our commitment to effectively address the water-energy nexus challenges through finding clean energy solutions. Additionally, this partnership will pave way for our students to work on research in desalination technologies, which remains one of the most important avenues to access water, a scare resource in our region.”