Drake & Scull completes sports complex, university city in Kuwait

Dubai Financial Market-listed (DFM) Drake & Scull International (DSI) has completed engineering and construction activities for projects including Sheikh Saad Al-Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah Indoor Sports Complex and Sabah Al-Salem University City.

The contractor’s Kuwait-based subsidiary, Drake & Scull for Electrical Contracting (DSI Kuwait) has worked on the projects.

As part of a $19.3m (AED71m) electromechanical engineering contract for the Sheikh Saad Al-Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah Indoor Sports Complex, DSI Kuwait provided services including supply, installation, and connection of fire alarms and sprinklers; heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC); telephones, internet and satellites; and a scoreboard.

The Sheikh Saad Al-Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah Indoor Sports Complex was inaugurated on 16 January 2020 during the opening ceremony of the 19th Asian Men's Handball Championship.

Meanwhile, DSI Kuwait marked completion on final phase of the Sabah Al-Salem University’s College of Arts and Education, $54.5m (AED200m) main contract for which was awarded in 2019. The project covered installation of plumbing, fire alarm, and HVAC systems as well as the supply, installation, testing, commissioning, and maintenance of electromechanical works for all the buildings.

Commenting on the completion of the projects, chairman of DSI, Shafiq Ahmed Saleh Abdelhamid said: "These two key projects demonstrate DSI Kuwait’s strong capabilities in executing complex, high-quality work.”

Abedlhamid added that the company continues to expand its presence in the Kuwaiti construction sector.

Some of the major engineering and construction projects that DSI Kuwait has completed in the past include Public Authority for Applied Education and Training centre, Nursing Institute, British Industries’ Printing and Packaging Company in Shuwaikh, Kuwait Chamber of Commerce and Industry headquarters, as well as the building of the Department of Immigration in Al-Dajeej.