Dubai's Imdaad launches 45,322m2 material recovering facility

Dubai-based Imdaad, which is a group of companies that provides integrated, sustainable facilities management services, has launched FARZ – a material recovery facility (MRF) in the National Industries Park at Jebel Ali.

The 45,322m2 facility has the capacity to process 1,200 tonnes of municipal, commercial, and industrial waste per day, which is equivalent to approximately 13% of the total waste generated daily in Dubai, with a recovery rate of 25% to 30% of waste.

FARZ, which claims to be one of the largest fully-automated MRFs in the region, is also touted as the most advanced facility of its kind in the UAE.

The facility incorporates magnetic, optical, and ballistic separators, as well as smart recovery technologies to segregate and reclaim valuables, including ferrous and non-ferrous metals, PE bags, old corrugated cardboard, and wood from the C&I and source-segregated mixed waste that Imdaad collects each day from different parts of Dubai.

In addition to recycling waste, FARZ will also help reduce emissions caused by trucks that collect and carry waste to landfills, according to the state-run news agency, Wam.

Commenting on the launch of the facility, the UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment, Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, said: “The National Agenda of the UAE Vision 2021 underscores the importance of devising innovative solutions to divert 75% of municipal solid waste away from landfills. In this context, the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, in partnership with public and private sector stakeholders, endeavours to embrace the circular economy and turn waste from a burden to a source of income in the UAE.”

Sharing his thoughts on the launch, the chairman of FARZ, Hamdan Al-Shaer, said: “With integrated smart technology, developed after carrying out numerous waste characterisation studies, FARZ will revitalise the UAE’s waste minimisation efforts.”

Al-Shaer added: “Our vision is to equip FARZ to close the recycling loop within the UAE and therefore, we are excited about what the future holds for the facility."