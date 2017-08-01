Former ambassador Navdeep Suri to head India's Expo 2020 Dubai team

Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) has appointed former Indiam Ambassador to the UAE, Navdeep Suri, as the head of the Indian team driving the country’s participation in the six-month-long Expo 2020 Dubai.

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency, Suri said: "We hope to curate some wonderful content that will showcase our country’s achievements and diversity at the India Pavilion.”

Following Suri’s appointment, president of FICCI, Dr. Sangita Reddy, said: "I look forward to his [Suri’s] valuable inputs to help showcase our nation’s strength and achievements at the Indian pavilion,” Wam reported.

I look forward to his valuable inputs to help showcase our nations strength & achievements at the Indian pavilion.

Suri is a recipient of the UAE's Order of Zayed II honour. He is the co-chair of India’s Expo 2020 Dubai Committee.

FICCI is the industry partner of the Indian government for its participation in the World Expo that will run from 20 October 2020 to 10 April 2021.

Suri served as the Indian Ambassador to the UAE from October 2016 to 30 September 2019. He has previously also served as the Ambassador in Egypt and High Commissioner in Australia.

He retired from Indian Foreign Service in September 2019, and since then has become Distinguished Fellow and director of the Centre for New Economic Diplomacy at the Observer Research Foundation in India.

Indian Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai will be a four-storey structure and will be located within the World Expo’s Opportunity District.

Construction work on the structure had begun in August 2019, with the pavilion to highlight India's focus on innovation and start-ups and its history of 5,000 years of civilisation.

The main building of the Indian Pavilion is covered by a façade resembling leaves, emblazoned with the Arabic- and Hindi-language names of India – respectively written as الهند and भारत.