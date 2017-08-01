Leminar Air Conditioning Company seals exclusive distribution deal with Zurn

Leminar Air Conditioning has entered into an agreement with US-based Zurn Industries to be the sole UAE distributor for its range of plumbing speciality valves.



Dubai-based Leminar, a member of the Al Shirawi Group of Companies, will supply the complete range of plumbing speciality valves, such as pressure reducing, automatic control, backflow preventers, dual check and float valves.



Pramodh Idicheria, COO, Leminar Global, said: “Sustainable water management requires a multidisciplinary and holistic approach. Zurn emphasises water conservation to take the edge off the global strain, ease utility costs and expedite regulation compliance. By joining hands with Zurn, we look forward to offering innovative water solutions across the country and help build a sustainable future.”

Sven Erlandsen, general manager, Zurn Industries, said: “With a continued commitment towards providing best-in-class customer service across the world, expanding our horizon in the UAE was one of our long-term aspirations. Leminar’s strong network within the region will help us realise our vision of providing smart water building solutions while creating innovative products for the future that delivers superior value.”



A leader in commercial, municipal, healthcare and industrial sectors, Zurn Industries offers a wide range of engineered water solutions, including sustainable plumbing products. It also delivers total building solutions for new construction and retrofit applications to enhance the environment.

“As a leader in HVAC and plumbing solutions, we continually assess our business; as well as keep pace with the industry and our customer base in the region. With Zurn’s efficient range of plumbing speciality valves, we can now offer a complete portfolio of these products across the UAE. We are thrilled to be the exclusive distributor of Zurn valves and look forward to offering customised plumbing solutions to the region,” added Kartik Raval, general manager, Leminar Global.