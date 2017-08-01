Provis to curb single-use plastics on National Environment Day

The real estate management arm of Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange-listed (ADX) Aldar Properties, Provis Estate Management has pledged to eliminate single-use plastics from its offices and common areas across Provis-managed communities.

The initiative is in line with the UAE vision 2021 which aims to create and maintain a sustainable environment.

Commenting on the initiative, chief executive officer of Provis, HP Aengaar, said: “Plastic waste is a global concern today. We believe in providing an all rounded property experience to our clients and having a greener, more sustainable practice will undoubtedly be welcomed by our growing portfolio.”

The list of plastics to be eliminated include bottles, packaging, polythene bags, cups, straws, spoons, among others.

As part of the initiative, Provis is expected to generate a 10% increase in recycling from households with the installation of plastic recycling vending machines.

Residents across Provis-managed communities can insert plastic material into the machines in exchange for incentives. In addition, the company is conducting community awareness campaigns to reduce plastic consumption and pollution.

Provis has placed emphasis on sustainability for its previous initiatives that resulted in the reduction of 6,692 tons of carbon dioxide emissions across 10 communities, reduction in water, chilled water and electricity consumption by 5% over the past year, saving approximately 15 million kWh of energy.

During the coming two years, Provis-managed communities are expected to see a reduction in energy consumption by an additional 15%, the company has announced, which equals to approximately 30 million kWh of energy saved.