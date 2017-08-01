P&T Architects and Engineers announces the second edition of the architecture student competition

Construction
News
P&T Architects and Engineers announces the second edition of the architecture student competition
Published: 4 February 2020 - 7:45 a.m.

International design firm P&T has announced the launch of the second edition of its Student Competition in the UAE.

P&T organises the annual competition to demonstrate their social responsibility to the community by nurturing the young architects and answering the region’s challenges.

This year there are registrations from 115 students, representing eight universities across the UAE; including Abu Dhabi University, Ajman University, Al Ghurair University, American University in Dubai, American University of Ras Al Khaimah, American University of Sharjah, Canadian University Dubai and University of Sharjah.

The students will be challenged this year to submit designs for a cultural museum and visitors centre in Jumeirah, promoting local heritage within the year of 'Towards the next 50'.

READ: Grundfos opens digital-first showroom and regional hub for state-of-the-art cloud enabled water solutions

First place will be awarded more than $2,500 in prize money, and an internship at the firm.

The judging panel of elite regional and global experts, shall use three basic criteria to assess each project; namely idea, presentation and sustainable environmental solutions.

Managing director, James Abbott, said: “Students can have great ideas that are innovative, brave and forward thinking that provide fresh ways to look at the challenging task of designing buildings that can offer something new to the UAE community.”

Winners will be announced in April.

For the latest MEP news from the UAE, Gulf, and around the world, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Construction News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Indian govt confirms that BSNL and MTNL will not close
    Meet the judges: DS Awards 2020
      Nextologies Limited hires Steve Cadden as SVP sales
        ADNOC signs agreement with JCCP to enahnce oil spill capabilitie
          Carlton Hotels & Suites reflags Ramada Chelsea hotel

            More related galleries

            Photos: EKHO Surf Hotel, Bentota
              Photos: Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach unveils 11 renovated imperial suites
                Photos: Top Family destinations from Rehlaty
                  Photos: Refined Asian cuisine at Shanghai Me
                    Photos: Royal Tulip Muscat in Oman