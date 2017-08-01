P&T Architects and Engineers announces the second edition of the architecture student competition

International design firm P&T has announced the launch of the second edition of its Student Competition in the UAE.

P&T organises the annual competition to demonstrate their social responsibility to the community by nurturing the young architects and answering the region’s challenges.

This year there are registrations from 115 students, representing eight universities across the UAE; including Abu Dhabi University, Ajman University, Al Ghurair University, American University in Dubai, American University of Ras Al Khaimah, American University of Sharjah, Canadian University Dubai and University of Sharjah.

The students will be challenged this year to submit designs for a cultural museum and visitors centre in Jumeirah, promoting local heritage within the year of 'Towards the next 50'.

READ: Grundfos opens digital-first showroom and regional hub for state-of-the-art cloud enabled water solutions

First place will be awarded more than $2,500 in prize money, and an internship at the firm.

The judging panel of elite regional and global experts, shall use three basic criteria to assess each project; namely idea, presentation and sustainable environmental solutions.

Managing director, James Abbott, said: “Students can have great ideas that are innovative, brave and forward thinking that provide fresh ways to look at the challenging task of designing buildings that can offer something new to the UAE community.”

Winners will be announced in April.

For the latest MEP news from the UAE, Gulf, and around the world, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.