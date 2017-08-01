Serco ME to offer services of 1,000 employees at DXB, DWC

Dubai-based public services company Serco Middle East has been awarded a contract to deliver frontline hospitality services at both Dubai International airport (DXB) and Dubai World Central (DWC) airport.

Serco has also been supporting Dubai Airports with the maintenance of its large buildings and infrastructure portfolio, in addition to providing a full range of engineering and estates services for Terminal 1 and 2, and to other cargo and ancillary buildings at DXB.

Along with insights and research conducted by the company’s in-house customer experience and service design agency, ExperienceLab, the contract will also include the hospitality and passenger processing services of more than 1,000 employees across key passenger touchpoints within the Dubai airports’ facilities.

The contract will see the firm deliver the services over a five-year period, operating until 31 December, 2024.

As part of the contract, Serco ME will leverage technologies to ensure the dynamic deployment of staff, providing optimised rosters across the airports’ terminals, and provision of a continually trained workforce.

Commenting on the contract award, the chief executive officer of Serco Middle East, Phil Malem, said: “Our team has developed a solution that will enhance the standards of customer service through the deployment of an expertly trained workforce, with staff set to be supported by some exciting and effective technology.

Malem added: “Our recommendations are based on the unique insights and research conducted by our in-house customer experience and service design agency, ExperienceLab. From day one, we will ensure that our customer service team has the mindset, training and support needed to create great experiences for all who visit Dubai Airports”.