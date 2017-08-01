SirajPower completes solar rooftop project for DP World's staff housing

UAE-based SirajPower has completed the construction and installation of solar panels for Dubai-headquartered global operator of ports DP World’s staff accommodation in Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza) East and West.

According to SirajPower, together the solar rooftops have a combined system capacity of 6.75MWp and have been installed across 110 mid-rise buildings in East and West of Jafza. The solar power systems together produce over 10.72GWh of annual energy.

The project helps reduce approximately 6875.6 metric tonnes (t) of Co2 emissions each year, which is equivalent to charging 966,626,499 smartphones or planting 125,328 trees.

SirajPower completed the project in a three-month period by deploying a centralised project management team to work with Jafza’s facility management team in order to build and install 17,500 solar panels. The project recorded more than 50,000 man-hours until completion. With these new green staff accommodations, the overall well-being of DP World’s staff will be improved by providing a safe working environment.

Speaking about the project, chief executive officer of SirajPower, Laurent Longuet, said that solar rooftops can also be adopted for residential projects, in addition to industrial and commercial sectors.

“It is taking more time to develop with some challenges to overcome but the potential in that space is tremendous and a focus shift is happening.”

He added: “The staff accommodation project in Jafza is the first one in the region with the most number of buildings in one solar leasing development.”

“It will pave the way for more housing, accommodation and residential solar projects across the Middle East, making a turning point for SirajPower’s ground-breaking strategies towards the end-user market under DEWA’s Shams Initiative and the UAE’s growing solar industry.”

The solar plant has been installed under Phase 2 of the 22-year solar lease agreement for Jafza and National Industries Park (NIP) signed in Q4 2018.