The Big 5 Saudi 2020 to feature dedicated outdoor area for plant, machinery and vehicles
Published: 4 February 2020 - 9 p.m.
By: PMV Staff

dmg events, the organisers of The Big 5 Saudi, have announced the addition of a new outdoor area to facilitate the increased presence of PMV and heavy machinery exhibitors.

Taking place at the Jeddah Centre for Forum & Events from 8 – 10 March 2020, The Big 5 Saudi will host more than 250 brands from 20 countries and showcase products across sectors including building interiors & finishes, building envelope & special construction, construction tools & building materials, construction technologies & innovations, concrete, and MEP services. Companies exhibiting heavy equipment include Kanoo Machinery, Diesel Machinery Company (XCMG), and Saudi Diesel Equipment Company (Doosan).

Roni El Haddad, event director, The Big 5 Saudi, said: “Now in its 10th edition, The Big 5 Saudi continues to grow and to support the country’s ambitious development goals with the introduction of a dedicated area showcasing machinery for heavy construction and infrastructure industries. The expansion comes on the back of the increasing demand for these products in the country as $825 billion worth of future projects are planned across construction and transport sectors in particular. As these future projects move from the design phase to reality, and the life-cycle of the project turns towards the construction phase, the application of PMV and heavy machinery becomes a critical consideration in the building process.”


