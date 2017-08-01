TIME Hotels launches 'budget conscious' Sharjah property

UAE-headquartered TIME Hotels Management has debuted its TIME Express Hotels brand with the opening of a new property in Sharjah.

The three-star TIME Express Hotel Al Khan property comprises 55 keys, spread across five floors, including five suites which feature kitchenettes and 50 standard rooms.

TIME Express Hotel Al Khan bedroom

TIME Express Hotel Al Khan is centrally located at convenient distances from Dubai and Sharjah’s airports.

Speaking about the hotel group’s expansion, chief executive officer of TIME Hotels, Mohamed Awadalla, said: “The year 2020 is set to be a busy one for TIME Hotels with several properties due to come online over the next 12 months. We have been strategic with our upcoming openings, identifying and assessing demand within the market and working to implement the most suitable brand from the TIME portfolio that best matches that demand.”

Guests will have access to a temperature-controlled rooftop swimming pool, multi-purpose conference rooms, dining facilities, underground car parking spaces, a 24-hour fitness centre, and a prayer room.

TIME Express Hotel Al Khan will have a temperature-controlled rooftop swimming pool

The opening of TIME Express Hotel Al Khan is part of a expansion programme, which will see the company extend its footprint in the UAE with further openings in Dubai as well as other properties across the MENA region including Egypt.