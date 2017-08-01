UAE plants Expo 2020 eucalyptus tree in support of Australia

The UAE has planted a eucalyptus tree within the 4.38km2 Expo 2020 Dubai site as a symbol of friendship and solidarity with Australia as the nation continues to battle bushfires.

Eucalyptus trees – whose seeds are able to survive fires – cover 75% of Australia’s forests and are a source of food for its indigenous animals, making it a symbol for the resilience of friendship shared between the nations, in line with the aim to unite for a better future.

The Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director General of Expo 2020 Dubai Bureau, Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy; the UAE Ambassador to Australia, Abdullah Ali Ateeq Al Sabousi; the Australian Ambassador to the UAE, Heidi Venamore; the Australian Commissioner General to Expo 2020, Justin McGowan; and the Consul General of Australia in Dubai, Ian Halliday attendance the tree-planting ceremony.

Commenting on the occasion, Al Sabousi said: “As Australia bravely battles the ongoing bushfires, I want to highlight and reaffirm to all Australians the UAE’s steadfast commitment of support and friendship. This eucalyptus tree does exactly that – a small but powerful gesture of the enduring bond shared between our two countries.”

Sharing her thoughts on the gesture, Venamore said: “The outpouring of support from the UAE Government and UAE more broadly for the bushfire efforts has been truly humbling. We are grateful for the offers of assistance and expressions of solidarity at this time.”

After Expo 2020 ends on 10 April 2021, the tree will remain part of District 2020 – Expo 2020’s mixed-use legacy project that will reuse at least 80% of the Expo’s built environment – as a permanent symbol of the enduring bond between both countries.