UAE-SirajPower commissions solar panels for DP World’s residential project in Jafza

SirajPower, UAE’s leading distributed solar energy provider, announced it has successfully completed the construction and installation of a new fully financed solar model for DP World’s Staff Accommodations in Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza) East and West. The two combined 6.75MWp system capacity solar rooftops span across a total of 110 mid-rise buildings between both locations and generates over 10.72GWh of annual energy production. It will help displace approximately 7,579 metric tonnes of carbon dioxide emission (Co2) per annum, corresponding to 966,626,499 number of smartphones being charged or 125,328 trees planted.

To complete this ambitious project within only 3 months, SirajPower put together a centralised project management team with Jafza facility management team to build and install 17,500 solar panels with the mobilisation of more than 50,000 man-hours. With these new green staff accommodations, the overall well-being of DP World’s staff will be improved by providing a safe working environment.

Laurent Longuet, CEO at SirajPower said: “SirajPower kicks off the year with a major project milestone allowing the company to continue expanding its portfolio and make its first foray into the residential sector. Beyond the commercial and industrial sectors, the main adopters of solar rooftops in the region, we demonstrated that we can extend the same strategic platforms to the residential market. It is taking more time to develop with some challenges to overcome but the potential in that space is tremendous and a focus shift is happening.”

“Our long-term partnership with DP World is a real success. The staff accommodation project in Jafza is the first one in the region with the most number of buildings in one solar leasing development. Most importantly, it is improving the overall well-being of staff by providing a safe working environment. It will pave the way for more housing, accommodation and residential solar projects across the Middle East, making a turning point for SirajPower’s ground-breaking strategies towards the end-user market under DEWA’s Shams Initiative and the UAE’s growing solar industry.”

The installed solar plant is part of the second phase of projects under the 22-year solar lease agreement for Jafza and National Industries Park (NIP) signed in Q4 2018. SirajPower’s partnership with DP World further supports its sustainable, long-term growth plan that is aligned with the United Nation’s ninth Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) to build resilient infrastructure, promote sustainable industrialisation and foster innovation.

Earlier this month, SirajPower bagged the Rooftop Solar Project of the Year award at the Middle East Solar Industry Association (MESIA) Solar Awards 2020 ceremony organized during the World Future Energy Summit (WFES 2020). The award gave special recognition to the DP World East and West accommodation facilities in Jafza.