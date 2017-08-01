US' KBR wins project management contract from ADNOC for Ghasha

Construction
News
Published: 4 February 2020 - 1:45 a.m.

New York Stock Exchange-listed (NYSE) American engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) firm KBR has won a project management consultancy (PMC) services contract from Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) for its projects within Ghasha concession.

As the main PMC contractor, KBR will manage the EPC contractors for Packages A and B of the Dalma Gas Development Project; Packages 1 to 5 of the Hail and Ghasha Development Project; Hail and Ghasha Islands Project; and the Deep Gas Project.

Work on the projects is expected to be carried out in four years, with an option to extend the duration for two more years.

According to KBR, the Ghasha megaproject can fulfil 20% of the UAE’s gas demand by around H2 2020. Additionally, the project is expected to produce more than 120,000 barrels per day of oil and high-value condensates when the project is on stream.

Speaking on the contract win, president and chief executive officer of KBR, Stuart Bradie, said: “This award highlights ADNOC’s confidence in KBR’s reputation as the industry leader in the provision of value-added PMC services for similar mega gas-field development projects.”

Bradie added that “the Ghasha Concession Project will significantly boost In-Country Value” in the UAE.


