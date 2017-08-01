VIDEO: Abu Dhabi's Hub71 opens WeWork building in ADGM centre

Construction
News
Published: 4 February 2020 - 3:20 a.m.

Abu Dhabi’s tech ecosystem Hub71 has launched a WeWork x Hub71 designed workspace, which offers 1,200 desks across three floors for people to innovate, collaborate, and connect in the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) financial centre in the UAE capital’s Al Maryah Island.

The building is WeWork’s first location in the UAE and its first members moved in earlier this month. It will include Hub71’s global community of start-ups, venture capitalist firms, and tech accelerators.

Commenting on the launch, the head of ventures at Mubadala Capital and the acting CEO of Hub 71, Ibrahim Ajami, said: “The launch of the new WeWork x Hub71 is another positive proof point for Abu Dhabi’s tech and start-up ecosystem. Our mission is to provide entrepreneurs with community support and market access as they grow their businesses.”

In addition, four new start-ups – Jordanian company, Rizek; UAE-based fintech companies, Sarwa and denarii cash; and US-based Securrency, a New York-founded blockchain tech company – have been admitted into the Hub71 Incentive Programme, bringing the total number of start-ups at Hub71 to 39.


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Construction News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Indian govt confirms that BSNL and MTNL will not close
    Meet the judges: DS Awards 2020
      Nextologies Limited hires Steve Cadden as SVP sales
        ADNOC signs agreement with JCCP to enahnce oil spill capabilitie
          Carlton Hotels & Suites reflags Ramada Chelsea hotel

            More related galleries

            Photos: EKHO Surf Hotel, Bentota
              Photos: Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach unveils 11 renovated imperial suites
                Photos: Top Family destinations from Rehlaty
                  Photos: Refined Asian cuisine at Shanghai Me
                    Photos: Royal Tulip Muscat in Oman