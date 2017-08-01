VIDEO: Abu Dhabi's Hub71 opens WeWork building in ADGM centre

Abu Dhabi’s tech ecosystem Hub71 has launched a WeWork x Hub71 designed workspace, which offers 1,200 desks across three floors for people to innovate, collaborate, and connect in the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) financial centre in the UAE capital’s Al Maryah Island.

The building is WeWork’s first location in the UAE and its first members moved in earlier this month. It will include Hub71’s global community of start-ups, venture capitalist firms, and tech accelerators.

It's official, @WeWork is now in Abu Dhabi at #Hub71! We had an amazing grand opening, attended by numerous VIPs, founders, and special guests. Abu Dhabi's startup scene just took another step forward.#ThisIsHowWeWork #WeWorkxHub71 pic.twitter.com/9mBOiqvfeo — Hub71 (@hub71ad) February 3, 2020

Commenting on the launch, the head of ventures at Mubadala Capital and the acting CEO of Hub 71, Ibrahim Ajami, said: “The launch of the new WeWork x Hub71 is another positive proof point for Abu Dhabi’s tech and start-up ecosystem. Our mission is to provide entrepreneurs with community support and market access as they grow their businesses.”

In addition, four new start-ups – Jordanian company, Rizek; UAE-based fintech companies, Sarwa and denarii cash; and US-based Securrency, a New York-founded blockchain tech company – have been admitted into the Hub71 Incentive Programme, bringing the total number of start-ups at Hub71 to 39.