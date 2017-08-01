Bahrain's Alba inks deals with Italy's Fluorsid, FATA, and Techmo Car

Aluminium Bahrain’s (Alba) chairman of the Board of Directors, Shaikh Daij bin Salman Al Khalifa, has met with Italian companies, including Fluorsid S.p.A., FATA S.p.A., and Techmo Car S.P.C., and signed agreements to advance commercial opportunities.

Alba has an existing contract with Fluorsid S.p.A. for the supply of 15,000 tonnes to 20,000 tonnes of smelter grade aluminium fluoride, which accounts for approximately 70% of Alba’s yearly requirements.

FATA is the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contractor for Alba’s port capacity upgrade project, which is part of Alba’s Line 6 expansion project.

Techmo is a producer of high-end mobile and stationary equipment for the aluminium and metal production sector and enjoys a long-standing commercial relationship with Alba.

Alba took part in a high-level Bahraini delegation to Italy organised by the Bahrain Economic Development Board (EDB) and led by the kingdom’s Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander, and First Deputy Prime Minister, HRH Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, according to the state run Bahrain News Agency.

Commenting on the occasion, Shaikh Daij said: “Through these signed agreements, Alba aims to further strengthen its relationship with Fluorsid S.p.A., FATA S.p.A., and Techmo Car S.P.C. as well as explore more avenues for future collaboration.”