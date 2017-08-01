Bahrain's Ministry to distribute housing units in the Tubli project

Bahrain’s Ministry of Housing revealed that it has begun distributing housing units within the Tubli housing project in line with the directives of the kingdom’s Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander, and First Deputy Prime Minister, HRH Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa.

HRH Prince Salman has ordered the distribution of 5,000 housing units in keeping with plans to implement His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa’s order to build 40,000 housing units.

The undersecretary of Bahrain’s Housing Ministry, Shaikh Abdulla bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, said that the distribution of housing units will continue throughout the week, as part of the government’s housing pledges in its current Action Plan.

The housing units are strategically located near Bahrain’s capital of Manama, and their interior design is in accordance with the fifth generation of residential buildings implemented by the Housing Ministry in new towns and residential complexes, the state-run Bahrain News Agency stated.