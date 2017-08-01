CW Oman Awards 2020: Have you been shortlisted for a trophy?

Companies and individuals who have been shortlisted to lift the top honours at the CW Oman Awards 2020 will have to wait until 10 February to see their names on that coveted list.

We’re just six weeks away from the ninth edition of the Construction Week Oman Awards, which will take place in Muscat on 30 March, 2020, coinciding with the first night of The Big Show – Oman’s largest construction exhibition.

The CW Oman Awards are designed to recognise and reward individual excellence, corporate prowess, project success, and sustainable efforts within 14 categories.

After the shortlist is announced, the selected entries will be judged by an independent jury of industry peers, who will choose the winners and the highly commended from among the entries.

The awards night will bring together more than 250 key decision-makers, including contractors, consultants, and developers, for an evening of celebration as the achievements of Oman’s top construction stakeholders are honoured.

The event will also give delegates and nominees the opportunity to network with associates and meet new clients across the sultanate.

Companies were offered the chance to nominate multiple projects, individuals, and initiatives for CW Oman Awards, but were not allowed to nominate the same project, individual, or initiative for more than one category.

Nominations for the CW Oman Awards closed on 3 February, 2020.

