Danish students visit Grundfos Dubai to seek inspiration on sustainable business practices

A group of 40 Danish high school students visited Grundfos in Dubai to see how the company is actively contributing towards the Middle East’s sustainability agenda.

Established in 1945 in Bjerringbro, a small town in Denmark, Grundfos is a world leader in advanced pump technology and sustainable water solutions and is a global advocate for UN Sustainable Development Goals SDG6 and SDG13.

During their visit, the students learnt about Grundfos and its manufacturing processes; why the company decided to develop its business in the Middle East and the benefits that it has brought to the region, in terms of efficiency, quality, process reliability, and manufacturing standards.

They saw the latest range of intelligent pumping systems and learnt how digitalisation and cloud technology have enabled the company to develop a new generation of highly efficient pump systems that are now cutting waste and massively reducing energy usage for customers.

Underpinning all of this is Grundfos’ commitment to sustainable facility operations, the students saw recent initiatives to reduce its use of plastic, improve recycling on site, source 70% of energy from the sun, and minimise water usage.

“It is our responsibility to tackle the world’s water and climate challenges, and if anything, the world needs more advocates for this cause,” said Grundfos Area managing director, Kostas Poulopoulos. “We hope to inspire the next generation by being a role model on sustainability, not only in Denmark, but all over the globe.”