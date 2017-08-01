Deal under Sakani program to offer housing solutions to Saudi retirees

Housing Minister Majid Al-Hogail and Public Pension Agency (PPA) Governor Mohammed bin Talal Al-Nahhas have recently signed an agreement to provide housing solutions to retired PPA employees, state news agency, Saudi Press Agency, reported.



The program is expected to benefit current and former employees of the public and private sectors who are registered with the ministry’s Masakeen program, which offers funds to eligible members.



Under the deal, the Sakani housing program will provide real estate consultant services at the PPA and offer solutions to retired employees of the agency to facilitate house ownership.