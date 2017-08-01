Drake & Scull International’s Kuwaiti subsidiary finishes work on two major projects

Drake & Scull International’s Kuwaiti subsidiary, Drake & Scull for Electrical Contracting (DSI Kuwait), has successfully completed major engineering and construction projects on the country’s Sheikh Saad Al-Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah Indoor Sports Complex and Sabah Al-Salem University City.

Under the terms of its $19.3million electromechanical engineering contract with the Sheikh Saad Al-Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah Indoor Sports Complex, DSI Kuwait was responsible for supplying, installing and connecting fire alarms and sprinklers; HVAC; telephones, internet and satellites; and a state-of-the-art scoreboard.

The Sheikh Saad Al-Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah Indoor Sports Complex was officially inaugurated on 16 January during the opening ceremony of the 19th Asian Men's Handball Championship, supported and attended by His Highness Sheikh Sabah Khalid Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, Prime Minister of Kuwait.

On 29 January, DSI Kuwait completed the final phase of its $54.5m contract initiated in 2019 on Sabah Al-Salem University’s College of Arts and Education.

The project comprised plumbing, fire alarm and HVAC systems as well as the supply, installation, testing, commissioning and maintenance of all the building’s electromechanical works.

Commenting on the completion of the projects, DSI chairman Shafiq Ahmed Saleh Abdelhamid said: "These two key projects demonstrate DSI Kuwait’s strong capabilities in executing complex, high-quality work.

“We thank our Kuwaiti partners for their trust and co-operation and look forward to continuing to deepen and expand our presence in the Kuwaiti construction sector, thereby contributing to the country’s economic growth and development.”

