ENOC Group to open 22 service stations across the UAE in 2020

Dubai’s ENOC Group has announced plans to open 22 service stations across the UAE by end-2020, with the aim to deliver more than a two-fold growth in service stations this year, compared to 2019.

The group plans to open 10 service stations in Sharjah, nine in Dubai, and three in the Northern Emirates, in line with its aim to bolster its retail network from its existing 136 service stations to 193 across the UAE by end-2021.

Commenting on the announcement, the chief executive officer of ENOC Group, HE Saif Humaid Al Falasi, said: “Our expansion efforts are aligned with the UAE government to establish a robust infrastructure required to serve the UAE over the for the next 50 years as directed by HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the UAE Vice President, Prime Minister, and the Ruler of Dubai.”



Al Falasi added: “We will continue to expand our retail footprint, offering our customers ease of access to fuel and automotive services.”

ENOC Group has also opened a new service station in Al Khan, Sharjah, built to provide convenience to Al Khan and nearby communities, including Al Nahda and Sharjah City Centre.

The new service station is equipped with smart fuel dispensers, fully integrated digital wall displays, and the advanced Vapour Recovery System.

The convenience store ZOOM will fulfill the daily needs of customers, who can use various methods of payment at ENOC’s service stations, including VIP, ENOC Pay, NOL, Apply Pay, Samsung Pay, GPay, Dubai Smart Government, and Dubai Now.