Giving oxygen to the HVAC sphere

Construction
News
Giving oxygen to the HVAC sphere
Published: 5 February 2020 - 5:30 a.m.

February marks a very special edition of MEP Middle East, in which we shine the light on some of the most influential names in HVAC with our inaugural HVAC Power 25.

A recurring theme when talking to industry professionals is the lack of a dedicated space to talk all things HVAC in the GCC and beyond – but no longer.

Kicking off our renewed commitment to covering the lungs of the built environment, the HVAC Power 20 will supply some much-needed oxygen to the major players in the sphere of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning.

The list stands alongside the Top 25 MEP Contractors and Top 20 MEP Consultants rankings as a barometer for the health of the sector, and seeks to reward those who are striving to offer the very best service and products.

Late last year we issued a survey to help us settle on the final Power 25, and in typical fashion the response from the industry has been vociferous.

We’ve had a lot of fun talking to companies of all shapes and sizes, and trust you’ll enjoy reading our latest industry spotlight.

You’ve probably clocked our slick new look by now, and the cover is just the start. Expect to see a raft of changes implemented both in print and online in the coming weeks. We’re very excited to share our plans with you.

The redesign forms part of our efforts to add a bit of uniformity to the titles within the B2B unit here, and readers of MEP’s sister brands, including FM, PMV, and Oil & Gas, should keep a lookout for similar changes on those fronts.

Watch this space.

For the latest MEP news from the UAE, Gulf, and around the world, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Construction News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Indian govt confirms that BSNL and MTNL will not close
    Meet the judges: DS Awards 2020
      Nextologies Limited hires Steve Cadden as SVP sales
        ADNOC signs agreement with JCCP to enahnce oil spill capabilitie
          Carlton Hotels & Suites reflags Ramada Chelsea hotel

            More related galleries

            Photos: EKHO Surf Hotel, Bentota
              Photos: Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach unveils 11 renovated imperial suites
                Photos: Top Family destinations from Rehlaty
                  Photos: Refined Asian cuisine at Shanghai Me
                    Photos: Royal Tulip Muscat in Oman