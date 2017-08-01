Giving oxygen to the HVAC sphere

February marks a very special edition of MEP Middle East, in which we shine the light on some of the most influential names in HVAC with our inaugural HVAC Power 25.

A recurring theme when talking to industry professionals is the lack of a dedicated space to talk all things HVAC in the GCC and beyond – but no longer.

Kicking off our renewed commitment to covering the lungs of the built environment, the HVAC Power 20 will supply some much-needed oxygen to the major players in the sphere of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning.

The list stands alongside the Top 25 MEP Contractors and Top 20 MEP Consultants rankings as a barometer for the health of the sector, and seeks to reward those who are striving to offer the very best service and products.

Late last year we issued a survey to help us settle on the final Power 25, and in typical fashion the response from the industry has been vociferous.

We’ve had a lot of fun talking to companies of all shapes and sizes, and trust you’ll enjoy reading our latest industry spotlight.

You’ve probably clocked our slick new look by now, and the cover is just the start. Expect to see a raft of changes implemented both in print and online in the coming weeks. We’re very excited to share our plans with you.

The redesign forms part of our efforts to add a bit of uniformity to the titles within the B2B unit here, and readers of MEP’s sister brands, including FM, PMV, and Oil & Gas, should keep a lookout for similar changes on those fronts.

Watch this space.

