KSA’s Muvi Cinemas awards Dubai’s Depa contract for 5 cinema projects

Saudi Arabia’s first homegrown cinema brand Muvi Cinemas have awarded Nasdaq Dubai-listed interior solutions firm Depa the contract for the complete fit-out and MEP works at five cinema projects, comprising 39 screens in the kingdom.

The contract, which includes three cinemas in Riyadh (a total of 16 screens), one in Jeddah (17 screens), and one in Buraydah (6 screens), will cover a total area of 15,854m2, according to an exclusive statement sent to Construction Week.

The project will be designed by London-headquartered architects and masterplanners Chapman Taylor, and will be managed by Dubai-based Compass Project Consulting, who have already managed 22 other screens for Muvi Cinemas and Vox in the UAE and KSA.

Depa was chosen based on their track record of timely large-scale project deliveries, and their skilled in house labor in Saudi Arabia.

Depa has worked in the kingdom for the last 12 years, and is currently delivering four large-scale fit-out projects, including two hotels and two transport infrastructure projects, one of which is designed by Zaha Hadid.