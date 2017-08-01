Saudi SCA’s Future Projects Forum to show 850 projects worth $160bn

The Saudi Contractors Authority (SCA) has announced the launch of the second edition of its Future Projects Forum (FPF), which will be held in Saudi Arabia’s capital city of Riyadh on 25 and 26 February, 2020.

The FPF event is expected to be the contracting sector’s largest gathering in the kingdom, with 35 government and private entities – representing sectors including oil, industry, tourism, entertainment, transportation, housing, infrastructure, and mining – expected to participate in the 2020 edition.

The most important projects in Saudi Arabia will be presented during the forum, including approximately 850 projects worth an estimated value of more than $160bn (SAR600bn).

Most of these projects are in line with the initiatives and goals of the kingdom's Vision 2030.

The SCA’s FPF event will provide an opportunity for contractors, investors, suppliers, developers, banks, insurance companies, and consulting centres to review details of the most important future projects and the most important investment opportunities present within the kingdom.

Companies including Saudi Aramco, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC), Entertainment Projects - SEVEN, the Ministry of Defence, the Ministry of Housing, the Ministry of Labour, the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs, the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, the Saudi Commission for Industrial Estates and Technology Zones "MODON", the Dari'a Gate Development Authority, the public institution for water desalination, King City Salman Energy (Spark), among others have already confirmed their participation for the event.

The SCA has invited all contractors, investors, and those interested in attending the forum sessions to register via the link www.saudifpf.com.

Commenting on the launch of the event, the governor of the Saudi Contractors Authority, Eng Thabet Mubarak Al Sawyeed, said that the forum represents a platform for project owners to review their projects and to enhance the principle of transparency and competitiveness. It also represents an opportunity for contractors and investors to discover future projects presented from several entities under one umbrella and in one place.